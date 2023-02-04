Picks, predictions for Georgia vs. Texas A&M on Saturday, February 4

We have a Saturday night SEC showdown in the Lone Star State as the Georgia Bulldogs hit the road to face the Texas A&M Aggies at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Reed Arena in College Station, TX, and will air on the SEC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Georgia vs. Texas A&M odds

Spread: Texas A&M -12

Over/Under: 140.5

Moneyline: Texas A&M -600, Georgia +430

Georgia (14-8, 4-5 SEC) has dropped four of its last five contests and were last scorched by Auburn in a 94-73 shellacking on Wednesday. The Bulldogs trailed for virtually the entire contest and could not keep pace with the Tigers, who shot 56.3% from the field. Mardrez McBride put up 20 points off the bench in the loss.

Texas A&M (15-7, 7-2 SEC) has its two-game win streak snapped on Tuesday, falling to Arkansas in an 81-70 road setback. The Aggies fell behind early and never led for the entire contest, shooting just 34.2% from the field on 76 shot attempts. Henry Coleman had a big night in the loss, picking up 18 points, 15 rebounds, and four steals.

The Pick: Texas A&M -12

Georgia is trending in the wrong direction as its been on the wrong end of some ugly losses over the past two weeks. Meanwhile, A&M has an opportunity to pick up a huge bounce back win tonight and have been solid at home with a 7-4 record against the spread at Reed Arena. Take the Aggies to cover as a big favorite.