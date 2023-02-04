Picks, predictions for Maryland vs. Minnesota on Saturday, February 4

Saturday’s Big Ten slate will close with the Maryland Terrapins hitting the road to meet the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 9 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Williams Arena in Minneapolis and will air on the Big Ten Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Maryland vs. Minnesota odds

Spread: Maryland -9.5

Over/Under: 129

Moneyline: Maryland -450, Minnesota +340

Maryland (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) is starting to gain some momentum in Big Ten play with three straight victories and scored an upset on Tuesday in a 66-55 victory over Indiana. The Terrapins grabbed control of this game midway through the first half and maintained their lead for the rest of the contest. Despite shooting just 34% from the field, the Terps took advantage of their free throw opportunities, making 25 of 29 attempts. Jahmir Young led with 20 points and six rebounds in the win.

Minnesota (7-14, 1-10 Big Ten) continues to occupy a spot in the basement of the Big Ten standings and dropped its sixth straight game in a 90-55 beating at the hands of Rutgers on Wednesday. Once again missing leading scorer Dawson Garcia, the Golden Gophers were outgunned for the entire contest and didn’t lead for a single second in the blowout. Joshua Ola-Joseph led the team with 17 points and eight rebounds in the setback.

The Pick: Maryland -10

Maryland has picked up three straight double-digit victories and will be matched up against the last-place team in the league who could once again be missing their top scorer. This is an easy choice, take the Terps to cover on the road.