Picks, predictions for Washington vs. USC on Saturday, February 4

We have a Saturday night Pac-12 showdown in L.A. as the Washington Huskies pay a visit to the USC Trojans at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Galen Center in Los Angeles and will air on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Washington vs. USC odds

Spread: USC -10

Over/Under: 142.5

Moneyline: USC -520, Washington +380

Washington (13-11, 5-8 Pac-12) has slipped up with two straight losses and last fell to UCLA in a 70-61 setback on Thursday. The Huskies fell into a hole from the opening tip and trailed the entire way as the conference-leading Bruins maintained their edge throughout the evening. Keion Brooks provided 23 points but also five turnovers in the loss.

USC (16-6, 8-3 Pac-12) has maintained its proximity to the top of the Pac-12 standings with a three-game win streak and last took down Washington State in an 80-70 victory on Thursday. The Trojans were trailing by 13 at one point in the first half before storming back into the contest, grabbing complete control in the second half. Boogie Ellis led the way with 23 points and five rebounds in the win.

The Pick: Under 142.5

Washington has been an over-friendly team this season but the USC could very control this game through the defensive end. The Trojans are holding opponents to just 41.8% shooting from two, the best in the nation heading into the weekend. That could create some serious problems for the inconsistent Huskies offense and could depress the total for this matchup. Take the under.