Picks, predictions for Oregon vs. Arizona State on Saturday, February 4

We have a Saturday night Pac-12 showdown in the desert as the Oregon Ducks pay a visit to the Arizona State Sun Devils at 10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, AZ, and will air on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Oregon vs. Arizona State odds

Spread: ASU -1

Over/Under: 140

Moneyline: Arizona State -120, Oregon +100

Oregon (13-10, 7-5 Pac-12) is looking to get back on track after suffering a 91-76 blowout loss at Arizona on Thursday. The Ducks had zero answers for Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis, who dropped 40 points and nine rebounds in the encounter. Will Richardson led Oregon with 22 points and five assists in the loss, also turning the ball over seven times.

Arizona State (16-7, 7-5 Pac-12) stopped the bleeding of a four-game losing streak by striking down Oregon State in a 68-57 victory on Thursday. The Sun Devils held onto a three-point lead midway through the second half and gradually pulled away to get off the snide in conference play. Desmond Cambridge led with 18 points and five rebounds in the victory.

The Pick: Arizona State ML

Arizona State absolutely bullied Oregon in a 90-73 road victory on January 12 and while the outcome shouldn’t be as lopsided as that matchup, I still trust the Sun Devils to handle business at home. Take ASU to win and don’t worry about the points.