Picks, predictions for No. 12 Gonzaga vs. No. 18 Saint Mary’s on Saturday, February 4

Saturday’s college basketball schedule will conclude with a battle for first place in the WCC as the No. 12 Gonzaga Bulldogs head down to the Bay Area to meet the No. 18 Saint Mary’s Gaels at 10:30 p.m. ET. This ranked matchup will take place at the University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, CA, and will air on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s odds

Spread: Saint Mary’s -3

Over/Under: 136.5

Moneyline: Saint Mary’s -190, Gonzaga +160

Gonzaga (19-4, 8-1 WCC) has ripped off three straight victories heading into this matchup and last dominated Santa Clara in an 88-70 home victory on Thursday. The Bulldogs were extremely efficient on offense, shooting 59.3% from the field for the evening. Anton Watson led the Zags in the blowout with 18 points and five rebounds.

Saint Mary’s (20-4, 9-0 WCC) has the nation’s second-longest win streak at 11 and last put down San Francisco in a 68-59 victory on Thursday. These two foes were evenly matched for most of the game but the Gaels outscoring the Dons 23-16 in the last 10 minutes of the first half proved to be the difference. Despite shooting just 32.7% from the field, they made up for it at the free throw line, draining 32 of 37 attempts. Alex Ducas led with 18 points and eight rebounds in the win.

The Pick: Over 136.5

This is a big-time clash between two West Coast Conference powers and could be game of the day in the entire sport. Gonzaga boasts the third ranked offense in adjusted efficiency per KenPom and will be matched up against the fourth-ranked defense in the same category. Something has to give and I predict that offense ultimately wins out with the two powers trading haymakers into the night. Take the over.