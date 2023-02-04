Who won the 2022 NHL All-Star Game?

The 2023 NHL All-Star Game will be played at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday, Feburary 4. The event will be a 3-on-3 tournament pitting the league’s four divisions against each other in a single-game elimination format. ABC will have the live broadcast starting at 3 p.m. ET and ESPN+ will handle the live stream.

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game was held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and for the third time the Metropolitan division won the tournament, beating the Central, 5-3, in the final. Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux, who replaced Alex Ovechkin as the Metropolitan division captain when Ovechkin had to back out of the game because of COVID protocols.

In the first semifinal game, the Metropolitan beat the Pacific, 6-4, behind two goals from New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes.

In the secomd semifinal it was the Central beating the Atlantic, 8-5. St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou and Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat scored two goals apiece.

In the final it was Giroux (two goals) and Hughes (goal) that came up big again for the Metropolitan in a 5-3 win over the Central division. The Metro took a 4-2 lead through the first 10-minute period. Early in the second period it was Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski scoring to make it 4-3, but Giroux put the game on ice with a goal less than 90 seconds later. From there Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry slammed the door, making 14 saves on 15 shots during his 10-minute period.