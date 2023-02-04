Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, February 4

We have nine games on Saturday’s NBA slate, which means plenty of choices when it comes to player props. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Julius Randle under 26.5 points vs. Clippers (-120)

Randle was on a tear recently, averaging 28.5 points per game during an eight-game stretch. However, he’s dropped off a bit since then and has gone under this line in three straight contests. The Clippers present a tough matchup for Randle as the league’s 8th best team by defensive rating. Jalen Brunson could return after missing Thursday’s game, which would further hurt Randle’s chances of going on.

Deandre Ayton over 11.5 rebounds vs. Pistons (+100)

The Suns might sit some of their guys but Ayton is a good bet to play decent minutes on the second night of a back-to-back here. The big man is a trade candidate and he’ll want to boost his value ahead of the deadline next week. He’s gone over this line in just two of the last five games but should have better luck against the Pistons, who are 25th in rebounds allowed this season.

Damian Lillard over 4.5 3-pointers vs. Bulls (+105)

Lillard has been on fire from deep, hitting 39.7% of his shots from behind the arc in the last 12 games. The point guard has gone over this line six times in that span but two unders came with four triples. The Bulls are allowing opponents to make 13.0 three-point shots per game this season, which ranks 26th in the league. Look for Lillard to have a big night from downtown Saturday.