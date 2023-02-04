NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, February 4

We’ve got seven games as part of the main DFS slate for Saturday, which means a decent amount of selection when it comes to value additions. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Gabe Vincent, Miami Heat, $3,500

Vincent is questionable officially but he should be able to suit up. The point guard is set to get the start with Kyle Lowry out, and he torched the Bucks in both matchups this season. Vincent tallied 46.8 DKFP and 45.3 DKFP in the games against Milwaukee behind strong shooting. Look for him to be a great value addition tonight.

Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas Mavericks, $4,900

Finney-Smith has been on fire as a DFS play recently, hitting 30+ DKFP in three of his last four games. In one of those contests, he went for over 40 DKFP. The Mavericks are without Luka Doncic and could also be sitting Spencer Dinwiddie, so Finney-Smith is set to get more shots in this offense. In order to keep up with the Warriors, the Mavericks are going to need Finney-Smith to hit a lot of outside shots. That makes him a good value add.

Bruce Brown, Denver Nuggets, $4,700

Brown is averaging 25.2 DKFP this season and could get more involved in this offense if Nikola Jokic sits tonight’s game. The wing has been a strong all-around contributor for the Nuggets and offer some fantasy upside as a distributor. He also has a favorable matchup with the Hawks playing on the second night of a back-to-back set.