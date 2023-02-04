Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Knicks on Saturday

The Los Angeles Clippers (29-26) will look to bounce back from a close loss Thursday when they take on the New York Knicks (28-25) Saturday. Both teams are 3-2 in their last five games.

The Clippers should be at full strength, while the Knicks have listed Jalen Brunson as questionable with an illness.

Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 219.5.

Clippers vs. Knicks, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -3.5

This line could change a bit depending on Brunson’s status, but the Clippers are playing better basketball of late and have found their groove. Los Angeles is 16-14 ATS on the road and 8-7 ATS as a road favorite while the Knicks are 10-15-2 ATS at home, but the Clippers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven. They should win and cover here.

Over/Under: Over 219.5

The Clippers went under in their last two games after going over in four straight, while the Knicks are 6-3 to the over in their last nine games. LA and New York are in the middle of the league in points per game over the last five contests, and a tight game here should help the over hit on a slightly lower number.