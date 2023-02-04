 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Knicks on Saturday

We go over some of the best betting options for Saturday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Los Angeles Clippers v Milwaukee Bucks
Paul George of the LA Clippers waits for a free throw during the first half of a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on February 02, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers (29-26) will look to bounce back from a close loss Thursday when they take on the New York Knicks (28-25) Saturday. Both teams are 3-2 in their last five games.

The Clippers should be at full strength, while the Knicks have listed Jalen Brunson as questionable with an illness.

Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 219.5.

Clippers vs. Knicks, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -3.5

This line could change a bit depending on Brunson’s status, but the Clippers are playing better basketball of late and have found their groove. Los Angeles is 16-14 ATS on the road and 8-7 ATS as a road favorite while the Knicks are 10-15-2 ATS at home, but the Clippers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven. They should win and cover here.

Over/Under: Over 219.5

The Clippers went under in their last two games after going over in four straight, while the Knicks are 6-3 to the over in their last nine games. LA and New York are in the middle of the league in points per game over the last five contests, and a tight game here should help the over hit on a slightly lower number.

More From DraftKings Nation