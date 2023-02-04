Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Bucks on Saturday

The Miami Heat (29-24) will hope to rebound from a loss to the Knicks when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks (35-17) Saturday evening. The Heat were on a six-game winning streak prior to Thursday’s loss, while the Bucks are currently on a six-game winning streak.

Kyle Lowry is out for this game for Miami, while Victor Oladipo is doubtful to play. Giannis Antetokoumpo is listed as probable for Milwaukee.

The Bucks are 5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 222.5.

Heat vs. Bucks, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat +5

Miami is 2-0 against Milwaukee this season, although Antetokoumpo and Middleton didn’t play in either contest. The latter is still on a minutes limit but the former is on a MVP tear right now. The Heat have generally been able to slow down the Greek Freak, and he tends to struggle against this defensive setup. The Bucks might win this game outright but the Heat should cover.

Over/Under: Under 222.5

Both games this season have gone under this line. Even with Antetokoumpo and Middleton back, these teams trend toward the under. Miami is 30-23 to the under while Milwaukee is 26-26. In what should be a solid defensive battle, look for the under to hit.