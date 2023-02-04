Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Pelicans on Saturday

The Los Angeles Lakers (25-28) will meet the New Orleans Pelicans (26-27) Saturday with both teams on the fringe of the play-in tournament at the moment. The Lakers have won two in a row, while the Pelicans are a whopping 10-game losing skid.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James are on the injury report for the Lakers. Davis is probable and James is questionable but expected to suit up. The Pelicans are still without Zion Williamson but everyone else should be in.

The Lakers are 1-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 235.

Lakers vs. Pelicans, 6 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers -1

With Davis and James in, the Lakers have been much better than their record suggests. After a 2-10 start to the season, they’ve managed to stay afloat with Davis was sidelined and are now on the fringes of playoff contention ahead of a massive trade deadline. Look for the Lakers, and James specifically, to keep making big statements to force the front office into making a move. The Pelicans are in a rut right now, so it’s hard to back them in what is essentially a pick ‘em.

Over/Under: Over 235

The Pelicans are 6-4 on the under in their last 10 and rank last in the league in scoring. However, the Lakers are sixth in scoring during the same span and struggle defensively. That means New Orleans should be able to keep up enough to help clear the bar on this relatively higher total. Take the over here.