Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Warriors on Saturday

Tonight’s NBA schedule will feature a Western Conference finals rematch as the Dallas Mavericks hit the road to battle the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Dallas (28-25) has won two straight heading into its five-game road trip and successfully took down New Orleans in a 111-106 victory on Thursday. The final score is not indicative of how lopsided this game actually was as the Mavericks stormed out the gate and were up 70-43 at the half. Luka Doncic delivered another solid performance, picking up 31 points and eight rebounds in the win.

Golden State (26-26) has lost two straight and would be in play-in tournament territory if the season ended today. The defending champs were torched by Denver in a 134-117 loss on Thursday, a game where the Nuggets quickly took control in the third quarter and pulled away for the rest of the contest. Stephen Curry put up 28 points, five rebounds, an five assists in the loss.

On the injury front for Dallas, Doncic will miss tonight’s game with a right heel contusion while Spencer Dinwiddie will be available while dealing with a right knee injury. For Golden State, Klay Thompson missed Thursday’s matchup for injury management reasons and is listed as questionable for tonight’s game with a non-COVID illness. Meanwhile, Draymond Green is also questionable with calf tightness while Curry is probable with a lower leg contusion.

Golden State enters the game as a 9.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 226.

Mavericks vs. Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -9.5

Dallas is 0-6 this season without the services of Doncic and five of those losses have come by at least eight points. Golden State is 15-9-1 against the spread at home this season and this seems like a perfect get-right opportunity with no Doncic to deal with. Lay it with the Warriors.

Over/Under: Over 226

These are two over-friendly teams battling each other on the floor and one would imagine a strong enough offensive night by the Warriors will make up for a Mavericks team that struggles to crack 110 points when Doncic is out of the lineup. Take the over.