Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Nuggets on Saturday

Tonight’s NBA schedule will feature the Atlanta Hawks continuing its five-game Western Conference road trip when battling the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET.

Atlanta (27-26) has picked up two straight victories on this trip and is coming off a 115-108 win over Utah last night. The Hawks led the Jazz for virtually the entire contest and were up by 22 at one point during the matchup. Trae Young had 27 points and six assists while De’Andre Hunter offered 26 points of his own in the win.

Denver (36-16) has a comfortable lead at the top of the Western Conference standings and last overpowered Golden State in a 134-117 rout on Thursday. This was actually a tight contest well into the third quarter before the Nuggets broke off a 16-0 run to effectively put the game out of reach for the Warriors. Nikola Jokic once again offered up a triple-double with 22 points, 16 assists, and 14 rebounds. Jamal Murray also offered 33 points, eight assists, and five boards.

Jokic is listed as questionable heading into tonight’s game due to hamstring tightness. After missing Thursday’s game with a left ankle sprain, Aaron Gordon is also listed as questionable.

Denver enters tonight’s contest as a 6.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 234.

Hawks vs. Nuggets, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks +6.5

Regardless of Jokic’s status for tonight’s game, I’ll lean with the Atlanta to cover as a road underdog. The Hawks have been playing competitive basketball as of late and have suffered just two double-digit losses in the last month.

Over/Under: Over 234

Atlanta road overs have been a good bet this season with it cashing in 18 of the team’s 29 road games this season. Both teams should come out firing tonight, so take the over in this one.