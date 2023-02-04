Nikola Jokic, Jalen Brunson, Stephen Curry headline NBA injury report for Saturday, February 4

We’ve got a big Saturday slate in the NBA with nine games on tap, featuring ABC’s primetime contest and ESPN2 carrying LeBron James’ chase for the scoring title. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: February 4
Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets
Kristaps Porzingis (injury management) - TBD
Bradley Beal (injury management) - TBD
We’ll see how the Wizards, who have played their way into the playoff picture in the East, handle their key stars on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Ben Simmons (knee) - questionable, unlikely to play
T.J. Warren (shin) - questionable, unlikely to play
Simmons and Warren are probably out. Kyrie Irving, who demanded a trade, is not being ruled out. With two key rotation guys out, the Nets will give Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton more run.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Anthony Davis (foot) - probable
LeBron James (ankle) - questionable
Both guys are expected to suit up. James is now 63 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the scoring record.
Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons
Cam Johnson (injury management) - TBD
Chris Paul (injury management) - TBD
Johnson sat Friday, so he’s likely to suit up here. Paul could be rested on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. New York Knicks
Jalen Brunson (illness) - questionable
Brunson was a late scratch in Thursday’s win over the Heat. If he sits another game, Miles McBride and Immanuel Quickley will serve as the top point guards for New York. All-Star Julius Randle will be the top offensive option with R.J. Barrett also seeing more shots if Brunson is out.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Chicago Bulls
Nikola Vucevic (quad) - probable
Patrick Williams (ankle) - questionable
Alex Caruso (foot) - questionable
If Williams and Caruso cannot go, Javonte Green and Coby White will see more run off the bench for the Bulls.
Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Victor Oladipo (ankle) - doubtful
Kyle Lowry (knee) - OUT
Lowry is out, which means Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro will take on bigger roles in this game. Oladipo being out elevates Max Strus in DFS formats.
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - probable
Antetokounmpo should be good for this contest, as he has played in each of Milwaukee’s last six games.
Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Jalen Green (calf) - OUT
Eric Gordon (injury management) - OUT
Green remains out, so Jae’Sean Tate is a solid DFS addition. Gordon is out as well for now.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors
Luka Doncic (heel) - OUT
Spencer Dinwiddie (injury management) - questionable
If Dinwiddie is available, he’s a good DFS addition given Doncic’s absence. Tim Hardaway Jr., Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith are all viable filler plays in this contest.
Draymond Green (calf) - questionable
Stephen Curry (leg) - probable
Klay Thompson (illness) - questionable
If Thompson is ruled out, Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo will have bigger roles. Jonathan Kuminga should see more minutes if Green is ruled out.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic (hamstring) - questionable
Aaron Gordon (ankle) - questionable
Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are set to take on bigger roles, with secondary players like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown gaining value if one or both of Jokic and Gordon are ruled out.