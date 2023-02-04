Nikola Jokic, Jalen Brunson, Stephen Curry headline NBA injury report for Saturday, February 4

We’ve got a big Saturday slate in the NBA with nine games on tap, featuring ABC’s primetime contest and ESPN2 carrying LeBron James’ chase for the scoring title. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: February 4

Kristaps Porzingis (injury management) - TBD

Bradley Beal (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see how the Wizards, who have played their way into the playoff picture in the East, handle their key stars on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Ben Simmons (knee) - questionable, unlikely to play

T.J. Warren (shin) - questionable, unlikely to play

Simmons and Warren are probably out. Kyrie Irving, who demanded a trade, is not being ruled out. With two key rotation guys out, the Nets will give Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton more run.

Anthony Davis (foot) - probable

LeBron James (ankle) - questionable

Both guys are expected to suit up. James is now 63 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the scoring record.

Cam Johnson (injury management) - TBD

Chris Paul (injury management) - TBD

Johnson sat Friday, so he’s likely to suit up here. Paul could be rested on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Jalen Brunson (illness) - questionable

Brunson was a late scratch in Thursday’s win over the Heat. If he sits another game, Miles McBride and Immanuel Quickley will serve as the top point guards for New York. All-Star Julius Randle will be the top offensive option with R.J. Barrett also seeing more shots if Brunson is out.

Nikola Vucevic (quad) - probable

Patrick Williams (ankle) - questionable

Alex Caruso (foot) - questionable

If Williams and Caruso cannot go, Javonte Green and Coby White will see more run off the bench for the Bulls.

Victor Oladipo (ankle) - doubtful

Kyle Lowry (knee) - OUT

Lowry is out, which means Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro will take on bigger roles in this game. Oladipo being out elevates Max Strus in DFS formats.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - probable

Antetokounmpo should be good for this contest, as he has played in each of Milwaukee’s last six games.

Jalen Green (calf) - OUT

Eric Gordon (injury management) - OUT

Green remains out, so Jae’Sean Tate is a solid DFS addition. Gordon is out as well for now.

Luka Doncic (heel) - OUT

Spencer Dinwiddie (injury management) - questionable

If Dinwiddie is available, he’s a good DFS addition given Doncic’s absence. Tim Hardaway Jr., Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith are all viable filler plays in this contest.

Draymond Green (calf) - questionable

Stephen Curry (leg) - probable

Klay Thompson (illness) - questionable

If Thompson is ruled out, Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo will have bigger roles. Jonathan Kuminga should see more minutes if Green is ruled out.

Nikola Jokic (hamstring) - questionable

Aaron Gordon (ankle) - questionable

Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are set to take on bigger roles, with secondary players like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown gaining value if one or both of Jokic and Gordon are ruled out.