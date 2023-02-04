 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Nikola Jokic, Jalen Brunson, Stephen Curry headline NBA injury report for Saturday, February 4

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Saturday, February 4 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Golden State Warriors v Denver Nuggets
 Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets brings the ball down the court against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at Ball Arena on February 2, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

We’ve got a big Saturday slate in the NBA with nine games on tap, featuring ABC’s primetime contest and ESPN2 carrying LeBron James’ chase for the scoring title. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: February 4

Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets

Kristaps Porzingis (injury management) - TBD
Bradley Beal (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see how the Wizards, who have played their way into the playoff picture in the East, handle their key stars on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Ben Simmons (knee) - questionable, unlikely to play
T.J. Warren (shin) - questionable, unlikely to play

Simmons and Warren are probably out. Kyrie Irving, who demanded a trade, is not being ruled out. With two key rotation guys out, the Nets will give Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton more run.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Anthony Davis (foot) - probable
LeBron James (ankle) - questionable

Both guys are expected to suit up. James is now 63 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the scoring record.

Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons

Cam Johnson (injury management) - TBD
Chris Paul (injury management) - TBD

Johnson sat Friday, so he’s likely to suit up here. Paul could be rested on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson (illness) - questionable

Brunson was a late scratch in Thursday’s win over the Heat. If he sits another game, Miles McBride and Immanuel Quickley will serve as the top point guards for New York. All-Star Julius Randle will be the top offensive option with R.J. Barrett also seeing more shots if Brunson is out.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic (quad) - probable
Patrick Williams (ankle) - questionable
Alex Caruso (foot) - questionable

If Williams and Caruso cannot go, Javonte Green and Coby White will see more run off the bench for the Bulls.

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Victor Oladipo (ankle) - doubtful
Kyle Lowry (knee) - OUT

Lowry is out, which means Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro will take on bigger roles in this game. Oladipo being out elevates Max Strus in DFS formats.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - probable

Antetokounmpo should be good for this contest, as he has played in each of Milwaukee’s last six games.

Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Green (calf) - OUT
Eric Gordon (injury management) - OUT

Green remains out, so Jae’Sean Tate is a solid DFS addition. Gordon is out as well for now.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors

Luka Doncic (heel) - OUT
Spencer Dinwiddie (injury management) - questionable

If Dinwiddie is available, he’s a good DFS addition given Doncic’s absence. Tim Hardaway Jr., Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith are all viable filler plays in this contest.

Draymond Green (calf) - questionable
Stephen Curry (leg) - probable
Klay Thompson (illness) - questionable

If Thompson is ruled out, Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo will have bigger roles. Jonathan Kuminga should see more minutes if Green is ruled out.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic (hamstring) - questionable
Aaron Gordon (ankle) - questionable

Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are set to take on bigger roles, with secondary players like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown gaining value if one or both of Jokic and Gordon are ruled out.

More From DraftKings Nation