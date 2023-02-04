Vengeance Day 2023: How and what to watch for NXT February PPV

NXT is set to return to pay-per-view on Saturday, February 4 with Vengeance Day coming live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC, at 8 p.m. ET.

Formerly an annual WWE main roster pay-per-view, Vengeance was resurrected as an NXT exclusive event in 2021 for the month of February under the name ‘Vengeance Day’. This makes this year’s show the third edition under the banner of the developmental brand. This year’s show will also mark the first non-Wrestlemania weekend NXT ppv to take place outside of the WWE Performance Center since Takeover: Portland back in February of 2020.

Six matches will headline tonight’s show with five titles up for grabs.

How to watch Vengeance Day 2023

Date: Saturday, February 4

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Live stream: Streaming live on Peacock. You can sign up and watch this and every WWE pay-per-view for $5 a month.

What to watch for during Vengeance Day 2023

The main event of Vengeance Day will feature long-reigning NXT Champion Bron Breakker defending his title against Grayson Waller inside of a steel cage. These two previously met last month during New Year’s Evil, a match that saw Breakker retain via count out. With neither man satisfied with how that encounter ended, they agreed to run it back in a cage at Vengeance Day. In the weeks since, Waller has continued to antagonize the champ to up the ante for this showdown.

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez will put her belt on the line when defending against Toxic Attraction members Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne in a triple-threat match. This came about when Dolin and Jayne co-won a 20-women battle royal at New Year’s Evil. The duo initially teased dissension with each other before putting the champ to a table on NXT a few weeks back. Perez will have to survive what could be a de-facto handicap match tonight.

We’ll have a Fatal Four-Way match for the NXT Tag Team Championship as the New Day will defend against the teams of Pretty Deadly, Gallus, and Chase University. On the women’s side, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance will put their titles on the line against Kiana James and Fallon Henley.

Also on the show, Apollo Crews and Carmelo Hayes will blow off their feud in a two-out-of-three falls match. We’ll also get North American Champion Wes Lee defending his title against Dijak.