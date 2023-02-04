What time does Vengeance Day 2023 start?

NXT is set to return to pay-per-view on Saturday, February 4 with Vengeance Day coming live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. This year’s show will mark the first non-Wrestlemania weekend NXT ppv to take place outside of the WWE Performance Center since Takeover: Portland back in February of 2020.

The main show for Saturday will begin at 8 p.m. ET. and will stream live on Peacock. New subscribers can pay $5 per month for its regular service, and $10 per month for its premium service with no ads. Six matches are currently on tap for the premium live event.

The main event of Vengeance Day will feature long-reigning NXT Champion Bron Breakker defending his title against Grayson Waller inside of a steel cage. We’ll also get NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez putting her belt on the line when defending against Toxic Attraction members Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne in a triple-threat match.

Full list of matches*

NXT Championship - Bron Breakker (c) vs. Grayson Waller (Steel Cage)

NXT Women’s Championship - Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne

NXT Tag Team Championship - The New Day (c) vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Gallus vs. Chase University

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship - Katana Chance/Kayden Carter (c) vs. Fallon Henley/Kiana James

North American Championship - Wes Lee (c) vs. Dijak

Apollo Crews vs. Carmelo Hayes (Two-out-of-three falls)

*Card subject to change