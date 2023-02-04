How to watch NXT Vengeance Day 2023 via live stream

NXT is set to return to pay-per-view on Saturday, February 4 with Vengeance Day coming live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. The show will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Formerly an annual WWE main roster pay-per-view, Vengeance was resurrected as an NXT exclusive event in 2021 for the month of February under the name ‘Vengeance Day’. This makes this year’s show the third edition under the banner of the developmental brand. This year’s show will also mark the first non-Wrestlemania weekend NXT ppv to take place outside of the WWE Performance Center since Takeover: Portland back in February of 2020.

You will only be able to watch Vengeance Day via Peacock. The streaming service is $5 per month for its regular service and $10 a month for its premium plus service with no ads. You can access Peacock on Apple and Google devices, as well as the various Xbox One platforms, through Xfinity X1 and Flex and VIZIO and LG smart TVs.

Full list of matches*

NXT Championship - Bron Breakker (c) vs. Grayson Waller (Steel Cage)

NXT Women’s Championship - Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne

NXT Tag Team Championship - The New Day (c) vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Gallus vs. Chase University

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship - Katana Chance/Kayden Carter (c) vs. Fallon Henley/Kiana James

North American Championship - Wes Lee (c) vs. Dijak

Apollo Crews vs. Carmelo Hayes (Two-out-of-three falls)

*Card subject to change