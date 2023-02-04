 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Injury status for Virginia Tech guard Darius Maddox vs. Virginia on Saturday

The Hokies guard missed the Syracuse game due to a family matter

By grace.mcdermott
Darius Maddox reacts after his game-winning three-point basket during overtime against the Clemson Tigers in the 2022 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament - Second Round at Barclays Center on March 09, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Virginia Tech Hokies junior guard Darius Maddox missed the last two games due to a family matter. It is unclear whether he will rejoin the team as they take on the No. 6 Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday.

Hokies head coach Mike Young did not appear to have more information on Maddox’s return timeline, saying yesterday, “I hope he’s back tomorrow.” Maddox has been a key piece for the Hokies this season, averaging 8.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per night.

Virginia Tech sits near the bottom of the ACC rankings, 13-9 overall and just 3-8 in conference play. In Maddox’s absence, the Hokies beat Syracuse by 15 points and fell to the No. 23 Miami Hurricanes by nine.

Despite their ACC struggles, the Hokies enter this game as 1.5-point home favorites against the Cavaliers at DraftKings Sportsbook. Tip-off is set for 12:00 p.m. ET. Maddox remains questionable this morning, but check back for updates on his game status.

More From DraftKings Nation