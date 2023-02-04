 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Injury status for Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc vs. Kansas on Saturday

The senior forward’s return timeline remains unclear.

By grace.mcdermott
orward Aljaz Kunc of the Iowa State Cyclones battles for a rebound during the first half between forward Filip Rebraca and Guard Josh Dix #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, on December 8, 2022 in Iowa City, Iowa. Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Iowa State Cyclones senior forward Aljaz Kunc remains out as we head into February. At the end of December, Kunc suffered a broken finger, and has been out ever since. Kunc has not played a game since December 18, and was expected to be out for a month after the injury.

His time on the bench has been extended as the No. 13 Cyclones prepare to face the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday. Iowa State has dropped their last two and will look to pull out of the skid with a win.

While Kunc was active, he averaged 8.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per night.

Despite Iowa State’s recent struggles, they’ve performed well overall in a tough Big 12 this season. The Cyclones are 15-6 overall and 6-3 in conference. They enter this game as 1.5-point home underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kansas won by two the last time these two teams faced each other.

More From DraftKings Nation