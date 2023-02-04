Injury status for TCU guard Mike Miles vs. Oklahoma State on Saturday

TCU Horned Frogs junior guard Mike Miles, Jr. hyperextended his knee on Saturday, January 28 against Mississippi State and missed this week’s game against Virginia Tech as he attempted to recover. Miles will likely be out for several weeks with this injury, though he avoided a more serious ACL or MCL tear.

TCU takes on Oklahoma State on Saturday and will be playing without Miles. The Frogs were able to pull off a win over the Mountaineers without their top scorer, but they enter this matchup as four-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook. Miles averages 18.1 points per game for TCU and adds three assists per night, and the impact of his absence cannot be overstated.

Miles was the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year and has lived up to the expectations thus far. The No. 15 Frogs are 17-5 overall and 6-3 in conference play, and will hope to have their guard back in time for the conference tournaments.

Right now the Horned Frogs are 4-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 139.5.