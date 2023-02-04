 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Injury status for Clemson guard Brevin Galloway vs. Miami on Saturday

Galloway returns to the court for a top-25 matchup after gruesome injury.

By grace.mcdermott Updated

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Clemson Tigers guard Brevin Galloway during a college basketball game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Clemson Tigers on January 14, 2023, at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Update 2:15 p.m. Galloway is on the floor and appears to be a go for the Tigers today.

Clemson Tigers grad transfer guard Brevin Galloway is expected to return to the court on Saturday against the No. 23 Miami Hurricanes after missing two games. He needed to receive surgery after suffering from testicular torsion, and he sat out of Clemson’s games against Florida State and Boston College.

The Tigers guard puts up 10.6 points and 2.6 assists per game. His return, along with that of Chase Hunter, will be a huge difference-maker. He also got an NIL deal out of his injury — the men’s underwear brand Shinesty signed Galloway to one of the funnier endorsements of this controversial era. Per the Shinesty press release, “Shinesty had to keep this playmaker’s babymakers safe for the rest of his season.”

No. 20 Clemson enters the game as a 2-point home favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Tigers are at the top of the ACC standings at 18-5 overall and 10-2 in conference.

More From DraftKings Nation