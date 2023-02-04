Injury status for Clemson guard Brevin Galloway vs. Miami on Saturday

Update 2:15 p.m. Galloway is on the floor and appears to be a go for the Tigers today.

Clemson guard Brevin Galloway is dressed and warming up here at Littlejohn Coliseum. — Justin Robertson (@j_probertson) February 4, 2023

Clemson Tigers grad transfer guard Brevin Galloway is expected to return to the court on Saturday against the No. 23 Miami Hurricanes after missing two games. He needed to receive surgery after suffering from testicular torsion, and he sat out of Clemson’s games against Florida State and Boston College.

Clemson guard Brevin Galloway is expected to play Saturday against Miami. Tigers should finally be back at full strength — Matt Connolly (@MattOnClemson) February 3, 2023

The Tigers guard puts up 10.6 points and 2.6 assists per game. His return, along with that of Chase Hunter, will be a huge difference-maker. He also got an NIL deal out of his injury — the men’s underwear brand Shinesty signed Galloway to one of the funnier endorsements of this controversial era. Per the Shinesty press release, “Shinesty had to keep this playmaker’s babymakers safe for the rest of his season.”

No. 20 Clemson enters the game as a 2-point home favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Tigers are at the top of the ACC standings at 18-5 overall and 10-2 in conference.