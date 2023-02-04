Status for Duke forward Dariq Whitehead vs. North Carolina on Saturday

Update 1:08 p.m. It won’t be a game time decision for the Blue Devils today, as Whitehead has already been ruled out by Duke.

Third straight missed game for the freshman wing with the lower left leg injury (it's a sprain). — Conor O'Neill (@ConorONeill_DI) February 4, 2023

The Duke Blue Devils are set to host their arch rival North Carolina Tar Heels tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET. and the status for freshman forward Dariq Whitehead is questionable for the showdown at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Whitehead has been dealing with a strain in his lower leg and has missed the last two games for the Blue Devils. Head coach Jon Scheyer revealed this week that that he had returned to practice in a limited capacity and was nearing a return, although he didn’t confirm if he’d suit up for tonight’s matchp.

Whitehead initially sustained the injury during Duke’s 78-75 loss to Virginia Tech back on January 23. It was initially feared that he suffered an Achilles injury before news came out that it was just a leg strain. The five-star true freshman has been effective coming off the bench this season, averaging 8.4 points and 2.3 rebounds in roughly 20 minutes of action per night. He is being projected as a late first-round pick in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft.

Duke enters this game as a three-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 145.