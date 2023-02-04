Status for Kentucky guard Cason Wallace vs. Florida on Saturday

The Kentucky Wildcats are set to host the Florida Gators tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET. and the status for freshman guard Cason Wallace is questionable for the SEC showdown at Rupp Arena. Wallace has been dealing with a knee contusion and sat out of the Wildcats’ victory over Ole Miss on Tuesday. On Wednesday, head coach John Calipari revealed that he wasn’t sure whether or not he’d be able to suit up for tonight’s matchup.

Wallace initially sustained the injury during last Saturday’s 77-68 loss to Kansas, banging his knees against a Jayhawks player. Further evaluation revealed no structural damage, opening the door for him to return to the court soon. The five-star prospect out of Dallas has been effective in his role as the starting point guard for the Wildcats this season, averaging 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

Kentucky enters the game as a five-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 132.5.