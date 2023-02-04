Baylor welcomes Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua back from knee injury

The Baylor Bears got a big lift Saturday when Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua returned to the court against the Texas Tech Red Raiders following a year-long rehab process. Tchatchoua suffered a serious knee injury on February 12, 2022 which featured nerve damage and multiple ligament tears. There were some questions about whether he’d play college basketball again.

Here’s a look at the reception Tchatchoua got when he checked into the game. It’s a great moment for him, Baylor and college basketball.

The moment we’ve all been waiting 357 days for…Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua is back on the court for the Baylor Bears! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/aHOrkU6hUK — Cameron Stuart (@realcamstuart) February 4, 2023

Tchatchoua didn’t dominate on the stat sheet but provided tremendous energy for Baylor during the last few seasons. He averaged 8.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for the Bears last season, shooting an insane 67.7% from the floor. Tchatchoua is expected to be a key component of this rotation as the Bears look to maintain their lofty ranking.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Baylor closed as a 10.5-point favorite against Texas Tech.