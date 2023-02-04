 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Baylor welcomes Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua back from knee injury

The forward returns for the Bears against Texas Tech

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Noah Gurley of the Alabama Crimson Tide attempts a layup by Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua of the Baylor Bears at Coleman Coliseum on January 29, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images

The Baylor Bears got a big lift Saturday when Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua returned to the court against the Texas Tech Red Raiders following a year-long rehab process. Tchatchoua suffered a serious knee injury on February 12, 2022 which featured nerve damage and multiple ligament tears. There were some questions about whether he’d play college basketball again.

Here’s a look at the reception Tchatchoua got when he checked into the game. It’s a great moment for him, Baylor and college basketball.

Tchatchoua didn’t dominate on the stat sheet but provided tremendous energy for Baylor during the last few seasons. He averaged 8.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for the Bears last season, shooting an insane 67.7% from the floor. Tchatchoua is expected to be a key component of this rotation as the Bears look to maintain their lofty ranking.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Baylor closed as a 10.5-point favorite against Texas Tech.

More From DraftKings Nation