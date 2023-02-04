Nets PG Kyrie Irving listed as out Saturday vs. Wizards

Brooklyn Nets PG Kyrie Irving is listed as out for Saturday’s game vs. the Washington Wizards. The Nets are calling Irving’s injury “calf soreness” but we all know what’s really going on here. Irving reportedly requested a trade from the franchise on Friday and there’s a chance he doesn’t play until the deadline, which is next Thursday. The Nets are also without SF Kevin Durant and G/F Ben Simmons.

After reports came out Irving wants out of Brooklyn, there were three teams linked to the point guard. The Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns are expected to be in on Irving as the deadline approaches. Irving is in the final year of a four-year deal and has a $36 million cap hit this season. He’ll become an unrestricted free agent after this season and is seeking a long-term extension. That may be difficult to come by given his history of leaving franchises.

With all three of the Nets’ stars sidelined, there’s a fair amount of value on Brooklyn’s roster. Seth Curry, Nic Claxton and Royce O’Neale figure to play big minutes as well as Joe Harris, Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe. The Wizards are also in a great spot given how they’ve played recently.

On DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wizards are still -1 on the spread and that needs to change. Washington enters the contest with pretty much no injury concerns. The over/under is also at 224, which could be viewed as high given the type of lineup the Nets are going to roll out. If the Wizards decide not to bench players on the second of a back-to-back, these are lines you can take advantage of.