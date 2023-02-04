Live results from 2023 NHL All-Star Game

The 2023 NHL All-Star Game will begin at 3 p.m. ET from FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday afternoon. The All-Star Game tournament will consist of a semifinal round and a final round. Here we’ll be providing live updates, scores and stats for the games.

2023 NHL All-Star Game live updates

The first matchup will be between the Central Division All-Stars and the Pacific Division All-Stars at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. You can also live stream the games on ESPN+. The Pacific division are slight favorites at -105 on DraftKings Sportsbook while the Central is -115. The over/under for goals in the game is 13.5.

The Atlantic Division takes on the Metropolitan Division at 4 p.m. ET. The ATL is favored at -135 while the Metro, which has won the ASG in this current format three times, are underdogs at +115. The over/under for that contest is set at 11.5 goals.