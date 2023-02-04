Weather at Pebble Beach causing confusion, delays at Pro-Am

Update 6:15 p.m. ET: The Tour now has a plan of action for tomorrow. Directly from their tweets:

The third round will resume at 8 a.m. PT Sunday morning. Only professionals will compete in the final round and the cut rule will be reverted to the low 65 and ties competing in the final round. If there are no further delays, the final round will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. PT on Sunday and conclude on Monday.

We can expect groups of three going off both No. 1 and No. 10 starting tomorrow it appears.

Update: Play has been suspended for the day at Pebble Beach due to weather concerns. The third round will resume on Sunday morning. It is not yet clear when the final round will take place.

Play has been suspended for the day.



The third round will resume at 8 a.m. on Sunday. https://t.co/GNgutNfuO7 — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 4, 2023

The windy and rainy weather on Monterey Peninsula caused a delay in play in the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but it doesn’t look like play is starting back up on time. When the initial delay was announced shortly after 12:00 p.m. PST, the golfers planned to be back on the courses by 2:00 p.m. local time, but they haven’t returned yet.

Update: Play is scheduled to resume at 2 p.m. PT https://t.co/KeRzbEUvRu — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 4, 2023

With some teams still on the seventh hole and plenty of golf to play, this tournament could go well into darkness tonight, and even into tomorrow morning. The PGA TOUR already decreased the cut line from the usual top 65 and ties to the top 60 and ties. Due to its unique three-course format, the cut doesn’t occur until after Saturday’s play is over, so there is still a full field of PGA TOUR pros and their amateur partners out there.

Peter Malnati currently holds the lead at -12 through 12 holes. Updates to come.