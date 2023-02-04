No. 21 Indiana takes down No. 1 Purdue in 79-74 rivalry barnburner

Hoosier Hysteria reigned supreme in Bloomington, IN, on Saturday.

The No. 21 Indiana Hoosiers toppled the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers in their 79-74 rivalry showdown at Assembly Hall this afternoon, ending the Boilermakers’ nine-game win streak. The contest was highlighted by the battle between Trayce Jackson-Davis and Zach Edey with TJD putting up 25 points, seven rebounds, and five blocks in the win and Edey offering 33 points and 18 rebounds in the loss.

Indiana (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) took control of this matchup early and fed off the packed house at Assembly Hall throughout the day. A 10-0 run midway through the first half was capped by an emphatic Jackson-Davis breakaway dunk to give the Hoosiers a 21-10 advantage. They would continue to build on the lead and went into halftime up 50-35.

Purdue (22-2, 11-2 Big Ten) remained poised and steadily cut into the deficit as the second half went on. Edey and company kept chipping away and chipping away until a Braden Smith layup brought the Boilermakers to within one with 1:59 left. Trailing 73-70 just over a minute later, Smith would turn the ball over to IU’s Race Thompson, giving the Hoosiers a chance to go up multiple scores. They would do just that in the final moments of the ballgame, allowing for the home students to storm the court following Indiana’s first win over a No. 1 ranked team since 2013.

This could hardly be considered a massive upset with Indiana closing as a one-point home favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The win moved IU into a three-way tie for third in the Big Ten standings with Iowa and Illinois.