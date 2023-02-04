Stephen Curry OUT Saturday vs. Mavericks with knee injury, X-rays come back negative

Update: Curry is out for the rest of the game Saturday with the knee injury, but the good news for Golden State is X-rays came back negative. The guard will get a MRI but for now it appears the Warriors dodged a major bullet.

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry went to the locker room Saturday after knocking knees with Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy. Curry limped off the floor to get his leg checked out before eventually making his way back to the locker room.

Stephen Curry limps to the bench after landing awkwardly on his ankle. He's getting looked at by two trainers during the timeout. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) February 5, 2023

This is obviously concerning for the Warriors, who already had to navigate one long stretch of games without Curry when he was recovering from a shoulder injury. Given how tight the standings are in the West and the trade deadline coming up, the Warriors would like to see how good they can be heading into the crucial moments where deals need to be made.

If Curry is out for an extended period of time, the Warriors will lean on Jordan Poole as the lead guard. Donte DiVincenzo would be in line for more minutes as well but Poole would likely get the start if Curry is out.