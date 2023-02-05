NASCAR qualifying: Start time, live stream, TV channel for qualifying heats at Busch Light Clash

The 2023 NASCAR season will kick off with an exhibition race on Sunday, February 5. The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will host the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum. While the race will begin around 8 p.m. ET on Fox, there will be two more qualifying rounds earlier in the day. The qualifying heats are set to get underway at 5 p.m. ET, also on Fox.

Saturday’s qualifying results helped to form four separate heats on Sunday. Justin Haley, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, and William Byron claimed the pole positions for the four qualifying heats.

The goal of the heats is to get the 36 drivers narrowed down to the 27-car race field. The heat races will consist of 25 laps each, with only green flag laps counting. The top five from each heat will automatically qualify for Sunday’s race. The remaining drivers will then run through a 50-lap last-chance qualifier, with the top three from those races also advancing. That puts the field at 26 drivers. The final spot will go to the driver that finished the highest in the 2022 standings that has yet to qualify.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Sunday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

