NASCAR qualifying: Start time, live stream, TV channel for qualifying heats at Busch Light Clash

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s qualifying on Sunday at LA Memorial Coliseum via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) celebrates after winning the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 NASCAR season will kick off with an exhibition race on Sunday, February 5. The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will host the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum. While the race will begin around 8 p.m. ET on Fox, there will be two more qualifying rounds earlier in the day. The qualifying heats are set to get underway at 5 p.m. ET, also on Fox.

Saturday’s qualifying results helped to form four separate heats on Sunday. Justin Haley, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, and William Byron claimed the pole positions for the four qualifying heats.

The goal of the heats is to get the 36 drivers narrowed down to the 27-car race field. The heat races will consist of 25 laps each, with only green flag laps counting. The top five from each heat will automatically qualify for Sunday’s race. The remaining drivers will then run through a 50-lap last-chance qualifier, with the top three from those races also advancing. That puts the field at 26 drivers. The final spot will go to the driver that finished the highest in the 2022 standings that has yet to qualify.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Sunday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying heats for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

Date: Sunday, February 5
Time: 5 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox
Live stream: Fox, FOX Sports App

Heat lineups

2023 Busch Light Clash qualifying heat lineups

Heat (Pos) Driver Car No. Qualifying Time
Heat (Pos) Driver Car No. Qualifying Time
1(1) Haley 31 13.41
1(2) Almirola 10 13.60
1(3) Bowman 48 13.62
1(4) Burton 21 13.71
1(5) Logano 22 13.75
1(6) Gragson 42 13.82
1(7) McDowell 34 13.89
1(8) Buescher 17 13.94
1(9) T Dillon 77 14.49
2(1) Kyle Busch 8 13.55
2(2) Dillon 3 13.61
2(3) Larson 5 13.64
2(4) Harvick 4 13.73
2(5) Stenhouse 47 13.76
2(6) Truex Jr. 19 13.85
2(7) Cindric 2 13.91
2(8) Elliott 9 14.08
2(9) McLeod 78 15.31
3(1) Bell 20 13.57
3(2) Hamlin 11 13.62
3(3) Suarez 99 13.66
3(4) Briscoe 14 13.74
3(5) Reddick 45 13.79
3(6) Keselowski 6 13.86
3(7) Gilliand 38 13.92
3(8) Yeley 15 14.25
3(9) Blaney 12 40.30
4(1) Byron 24 13.60
4(2) Allmendinger 16 13.62
4(3) Chastain 1 13.68
4(4) Wallace 23 13.74
4(5) Jones 43 13.82
4(6) Preece 41 13.87
4(7) LaJoie 7 13.92
4(8) Ware 51 14.32
4(9) Gibbs 54 No time

