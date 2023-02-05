NASCAR start time: What time does the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum start

The 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum will be held on Sunday, February 5. This exhibition Cup Series race will get fans ready for the regular season, beginning with the Daytona 500 in a few weeks. The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will host the race starting at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

This race historically was held at the Daytona International Speedway since it occurred so close to the Daytona 500. It was moved to the road course in 2021 and then the Memorial Coliseum in L.A. starting in 2022. This race will be 150 laps around the 0.25-mile asphalt circuit. The Clash at the Coliseum in 2022 was won by Joey Logano in only 57 minutes.

The winner of the race won’t receive any points toward the season standings, but that doesn’t mean that they have nothing to race for. The total purse for the race will be $2 million, which is plenty of incentive for the 27 drivers in the race.

The race is preceded by two hours of qualifying heats starting at 5 p.m. Below is the full order of the four heats and we’ll update this with the full starting lineup once the heats wrap earlier in the evening.