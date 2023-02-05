 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR start time: What time does the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum start

We go over how you can watch the NASCAR Busch Light Clash at LA Memorial Coliseum.

By TeddyRicketson
NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (18) during the Cup Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum will be held on Sunday, February 5. This exhibition Cup Series race will get fans ready for the regular season, beginning with the Daytona 500 in a few weeks. The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will host the race starting at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

This race historically was held at the Daytona International Speedway since it occurred so close to the Daytona 500. It was moved to the road course in 2021 and then the Memorial Coliseum in L.A. starting in 2022. This race will be 150 laps around the 0.25-mile asphalt circuit. The Clash at the Coliseum in 2022 was won by Joey Logano in only 57 minutes.

The winner of the race won’t receive any points toward the season standings, but that doesn’t mean that they have nothing to race for. The total purse for the race will be $2 million, which is plenty of incentive for the 27 drivers in the race.

The race is preceded by two hours of qualifying heats starting at 5 p.m. Below is the full order of the four heats and we’ll update this with the full starting lineup once the heats wrap earlier in the evening.

2023 Busch Light Clash qualifying heat lineups

Heat (Pos) Driver Car No. Qualifying Time
Heat (Pos) Driver Car No. Qualifying Time
1(1) Haley 31 13.41
1(2) Almirola 10 13.60
1(3) Bowman 48 13.62
1(4) Burton 21 13.71
1(5) Logano 22 13.75
1(6) Gragson 42 13.82
1(7) McDowell 34 13.89
1(8) Buescher 17 13.94
1(9) T Dillon 77 14.49
2(1) Kyle Busch 8 13.55
2(2) Dillon 3 13.61
2(3) Larson 5 13.64
2(4) Harvick 4 13.73
2(5) Stenhouse 47 13.76
2(6) Truex Jr. 19 13.85
2(7) Cindric 2 13.91
2(8) Elliott 9 14.08
2(9) McLeod 78 15.31
3(1) Bell 20 13.57
3(2) Hamlin 11 13.62
3(3) Suarez 99 13.66
3(4) Briscoe 14 13.74
3(5) Reddick 45 13.79
3(6) Keselowski 6 13.86
3(7) Gilliand 38 13.92
3(8) Yeley 15 14.25
3(9) Blaney 12 40.30
4(1) Byron 24 13.60
4(2) Allmendinger 16 13.62
4(3) Chastain 1 13.68
4(4) Wallace 23 13.74
4(5) Jones 43 13.82
4(6) Preece 41 13.87
4(7) LaJoie 7 13.92
4(8) Ware 51 14.32
4(9) Gibbs 54 No time

More From DraftKings Nation