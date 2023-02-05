How to watch NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash via live stream

NASCAR will host an exhibition race on Sunday, February 5. The aptly named Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum will be held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Sunday will be a busy day with multiple qualifying events as well as a pre-race concert and driver introductions. Qualifying gets started at 5 p.m. ET with four heats followed by two last-chance qualifying races. The official race is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum live stream

Date: Sunday, February 5

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Starting lineup (pending the four qualifying heats)