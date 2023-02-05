 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Busch Light Clash at LA Memorial Coliseum via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell during the Cup Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR will host an exhibition race on Sunday, February 5. The aptly named Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum will be held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Sunday will be a busy day with multiple qualifying events as well as a pre-race concert and driver introductions. Qualifying gets started at 5 p.m. ET with four heats followed by two last-chance qualifying races. The official race is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum live stream

Date: Sunday, February 5
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Channel: Fox
Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Starting lineup (pending the four qualifying heats)

2023 Busch Light Clash qualifying heat lineups

Heat (Pos) Driver Car No. Qualifying Time
Heat (Pos) Driver Car No. Qualifying Time
1(1) Haley 31 13.41
1(2) Almirola 10 13.60
1(3) Bowman 48 13.62
1(4) Burton 21 13.71
1(5) Logano 22 13.75
1(6) Gragson 42 13.82
1(7) McDowell 34 13.89
1(8) Buescher 17 13.94
1(9) T Dillon 77 14.49
2(1) Kyle Busch 8 13.55
2(2) Dillon 3 13.61
2(3) Larson 5 13.64
2(4) Harvick 4 13.73
2(5) Stenhouse 47 13.76
2(6) Truex Jr. 19 13.85
2(7) Cindric 2 13.91
2(8) Elliott 9 14.08
2(9) McLeod 78 15.31
3(1) Bell 20 13.57
3(2) Hamlin 11 13.62
3(3) Suarez 99 13.66
3(4) Briscoe 14 13.74
3(5) Reddick 45 13.79
3(6) Keselowski 6 13.86
3(7) Gilliand 38 13.92
3(8) Yeley 15 14.25
3(9) Blaney 12 40.30
4(1) Byron 24 13.60
4(2) Allmendinger 16 13.62
4(3) Chastain 1 13.68
4(4) Wallace 23 13.74
4(5) Jones 43 13.82
4(6) Preece 41 13.87
4(7) LaJoie 7 13.92
4(8) Ware 51 14.32
4(9) Gibbs 54 No time

