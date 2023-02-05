Who is performing at this year’s Grammy awards?

Music’s biggest night of the year is back with the 65th Annual Grammy Awards taking place on Sunday, February 5 at 8 p.m. ET. The biggest stars and artists will arrive for the ceremony which takes place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. CBS will air and stream the event live, with Paramount+ allowing audiences to watch on demand. Comedian Trevor Noah will return as host for the third year in a row.

In addition to a number of established and up-and-coming artists being nominated, fans will also tune in to performances from some of the biggest names in the music industry. Among the confirmed Grammys performers are:

Harry Styles

Bad Bunny

Brandi Carlile

Kim Petras

Mary J. Blige

Luke Combs

Lizzo

Steve Lacy

Sam Smith

Big-time nominees for this year’s awards ceremony include Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and Adele. While not confirmed, there is the possibility that one or a couple of these nominees have a performance in store for the event.