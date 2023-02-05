 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who is performing at this year’s Grammy awards?

We let you know the artists who will be performing at this year’s Grammy awards.

By pete.hernandez
Los Angeles Premiere Of “My Policeman” - Arrivals Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Music’s biggest night of the year is back with the 65th Annual Grammy Awards taking place on Sunday, February 5 at 8 p.m. ET. The biggest stars and artists will arrive for the ceremony which takes place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. CBS will air and stream the event live, with Paramount+ allowing audiences to watch on demand. Comedian Trevor Noah will return as host for the third year in a row.

In addition to a number of established and up-and-coming artists being nominated, fans will also tune in to performances from some of the biggest names in the music industry. Among the confirmed Grammys performers are:

  • Harry Styles
  • Bad Bunny
  • Brandi Carlile
  • Kim Petras
  • Mary J. Blige
  • Luke Combs
  • Lizzo
  • Steve Lacy
  • Sam Smith

Big-time nominees for this year’s awards ceremony include Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and Adele. While not confirmed, there is the possibility that one or a couple of these nominees have a performance in store for the event.

