 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch the 2023 Grammy awards via live stream

We go over how to watch the 2023 Grammy awards happening on February 5th.

By pete.hernandez
Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour - Los Angeles, CA Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

It hasn’t been a year removed since last year’s ceremony, but the 65th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 5, marking the return of the music industry’s biggest night. Comedian Trevor Noah will return to host once again for the third year in a row, as the star-studded event is filled with both return and first-time nominees.

This year’s performers include Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, and Lizzo, with the likes of First Lady Jill Biden and Dwayne Johnson highlighting the ceremony’s presenters.

If you’re looking to tune in live or watch on-demand, we have the rundown on how to catch this year’s ceremony.

The 2023 Grammys will air live on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and will be available to stream on Paramount+. For viewers that can’t watch the ceremony in real-time, Paramount+ will have the event available to watch on-demand.

More From DraftKings Nation