How to watch the 2023 Grammy awards via live stream

It hasn’t been a year removed since last year’s ceremony, but the 65th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 5, marking the return of the music industry’s biggest night. Comedian Trevor Noah will return to host once again for the third year in a row, as the star-studded event is filled with both return and first-time nominees.

This year’s performers include Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, and Lizzo, with the likes of First Lady Jill Biden and Dwayne Johnson highlighting the ceremony’s presenters.

If you’re looking to tune in live or watch on-demand, we have the rundown on how to catch this year’s ceremony.

The 2023 Grammys will air live on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and will be available to stream on Paramount+. For viewers that can’t watch the ceremony in real-time, Paramount+ will have the event available to watch on-demand.