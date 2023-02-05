Who is hosting the 2023 Grammy Awards?

Music’s biggest night of the year is back as the 65th Annual Grammy Awards takes place on Sunday, February 5 at 8 p.m. ET. The biggest stars and artists in the industry will arrive at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in anticipation of a contested race for the night’s biggest awards, including Album of the Year.

Some of this year’s renowned nominees include Beyonce’s Renaissance, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, and Harry Styles’ Harry’s House.

The awards ceremony will air live on CBS and will be available to stream on Paramount+. This year’s event will also see the return of comedian Trevor Noah, who will act as host for the third year in a row.

Sunday night will not only mark the return of Noah hosting the event, but also his latest appearance on television after his departure from The Daily Show in December. The comedian left Comedy Central’s program after serving as the show’s host for eight years, with the next chapter of his career focusing on a return back to stand-up work.