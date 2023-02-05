Who is receiving the lifetime achievement award at this year’s Grammy awards?

Music’s biggest night of the year is back with the 65th Annual Grammy Awards taking place on Sunday, February 5 at 8 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. CBS will air and stream the event, which will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah for the third year in a row.

In addition to artists being nominated for some of the year’s biggest awards, The Recording Academy will once again highlight their 2023 Special Merit Award recipients in a dedicated ceremony.

A day before the Grammys, this year’s recipients in Nirvana, Slick Rick (aka “The Ruler”), The Supremes, Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson, Bobby McFerrin, Ma Rainey, and Nile Rodgers will be honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards. The event will take place on February 4 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.

“The Academy is proud to celebrate this diverse slate of influential music people spanning numerous genres and crafts as our 2023 Special Merit Awards honorees,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a press statement.

Rainey, as well as Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, will be honored posthumously for their awards. Rainey passed away in 1939, while Cobain died in 1994.