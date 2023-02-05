Tottenham vs. Manchester City: Picks, predictions, how to watch Premier League match

Manchester City and Tottenham will face off for the second time this season within roughly two weeks as they meet on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET. You can catch all the action on NBC, Telemundo, or Peacock as this match will wrap up the Matchday 22 slate.

Let’s take a closer look at Sunday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tottenham vs. Manchester City

Date: Sunday, February 5

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBC, Telemundo

Live stream: Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Tottenham: +370

Draw: +320

Manchester City: -145

Moneyline pick: Manchester City -145

These two sides are fresh off their first meeting this season as they played on January 19 in a Matchday 7 contest that was rescheduled. City cruised to a 4-2 win in that one after going down 2-0 late in the first half. Four unanswered goals in the second half, including a brace from Riyad Mahrez, downed the Spurs and kept all three points for City.

Erling Haaland scored in that match as well, adding a hat trick in their win over Wolverhampton just three days later to bring his season total to 25 goals in just 19 games. He’s now officially surpassed the Golden Boot winners from the last four seasons, with the highest total since 2017-18 coming in at 23 goals.

Tottenham will likely be missing Richarlison and Lucas Moura, while City will be without Phil Foden and John Stones heading into this matchup. Given how the last match went and the fantastic form they’ve seen since then, take Manchester City to grab all three points in this one.