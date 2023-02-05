Inter Milan vs. AC Milan: Picks, predictions, how to watch Derby di Milano

Inter Milan will take on their rivals AC Milan Sunday afternoon in the Derby di Milano as AC will look to leapfrog Inter in the table with a win. Two points separate the two sides, though Inter sit in second place and AC Milan sit in fifth. Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m. ET and can be watched on Paramount+ in the United States.

Let’s take a closer look at Sunday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Inter Milan vs. AC Milan

Date: Sunday, February 5

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds, picks & predictions

Inter Milan: -110

Draw: +240

AC Milan: +285

Moneyline pick: Inter Milan -110

These two just met a couple weeks back in the Italian Super Cup that saw Inter cruise to a comfortable 3-0 win. Federico Dimarco got things started in the 10th minute, followed by a goal from Edin Dzeko just 11 minutes later. Lautaro Martinez put the icing on the cake for his side with a third goal in the 77th minute as Inter secured their seventh Super Cup win.

However, AC Milan got the edge in the last Serie A meeting, grabbing a 3-2 win back in September thanks to an Olivier Giroud goal in the 54th minute to put the match out of reach for Inter.

AC will be missing several key players, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Mike Maignan, Fikayo Tomori and Alessandro Florenzi. The Rossoneri have gone winless in their last four straight Serie A matches, with that streak extending to six across all competitions.

Take Inter Milan to get the win and all three points at San Siro as they’re in better form and will essentially be at full strength.