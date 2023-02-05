Picks, predictions for Ohio State vs. Michigan on Sunday, February 5

The Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday, February 5 at 1:00 p.m. ET. This rivalry matchup won’t come with the usual heat, as neither team has performed particularly well in conference play this season. The game will air on CBS.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Ohio State vs. Michigan odds

Spread: Michigan -3.5

Over/Under: 144

Moneyline: Michigan -165, OSU +140

After a strong start to the season, Ohio State has fallen apart completely. They’ve lost eight of their last nine games, dropped to 3-8 in conference, and have virtually no shot at playing in March. It’s not that they’re a bad team — their offense ranks 14th in adjusted efficiency at KenPom, they put up 75.9 points per game on a 46.4% clip, they grab 35.6 rebounds per night. They just can’t stop the other team.

Michigan grabbed a big road win over Northwestern in their latest game. Their offense isn’t as statistically impressive as Ohio State’s is, but they bring a few advantages with them — their home court in Ann Arbor, for one, and the fact that they’ve been able to win conference games. The Wolverines are led by the unstoppable Hunter Dickinson, with 17.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

The Pick: Michigan -3.5

With a line this small, I’m going all in on Michigan to win this one. They looked really, really solid against Northwestern — shots were falling, turnovers were happening, and they were just back on their feet. With OSU in shambles and the Wolverines with home court advantage, take Michigan to cover it.