Picks, predictions for Penn State vs. Nebraska on Sunday, February 5

The Penn State Nittany Lions look to claw into March Madness contention as they take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday, February 5. The game will air on BTN at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Penn State vs. Nebraska odds

Spread: Penn State -4.5

Over/Under: 136

Moneyline: Penn State -195, Nebraska +165

The Nittany Lions (14-8, 5-6 B1G) are slowly making their way into the March conversation. Wins over Michigan, Iowa, and Indiana have been broken up with losses to Wisconsin and Rutgers, but the Lions are right on that bubble’s edge. Ranked 54th in the NCAA NET rankings and 20th in adjusted offensive efficiency at KenPom, Penn State is scoring 73 points per night.

Nebraska (10-13, 3-9 B1G) have lost their last four games in a row, including a 76-65 loss to Penn State. The Huskers never got their footing this season, ranking 102nd at KenPom and 98th in the NCAA NET rankings.

The Pick: Penn State -4.3

The Nittany Lions have already beaten Nebraska once, and with plenty on the line as we get into February play, they should be able to pull this one off. The Huskers haven’t been able to win recently, and Penn State should be able to cover this one-score spread.