Picks, predictions for Houston vs. Temple on Sunday, February 5

The Houston Cougars will look to avenge their shocking loss against the Temple Owls as the two teams face again on Sunday, January 5. The game will air on XXX at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Houston vs. Temple odds

Spread: Houston -10.5

Over/Under: 131

Moneyline: Houston -600, Temple +430

The Cougars (21-2, 9-1 AAC) will head north with a massive chip on their shoulder from getting knocked off as the No. 1 team in the country by Temple — at home, nonetheless. They remain the No. 1 team at KenPom and in the NCAA NET rankings. They have one of the most stifling defenses in the country, allowing opposing teams just 55.2 points per game, and they have something to prove coming into this game.

Temple (14-9, 8-2 AAC) is on a four-game winning streak after pulling out some close victories. They’re not out of the playoff picture completely, but they’ll need to keep winning to climb into March. Their offense is not particularly productive, ranking outside the top 150 in adjusted efficiency at KenPom.

The Pick: Houston -10.5

I think Houston will be coming in with a lot to prove, and they are going to completely stifle Temple’s already-struggling offense with their tough defense. Last time was most likely a fluke, and I’ll take the Cougs to cover.