Picks, predictions for Northwestern vs. Wisconsin on Sunday, February 5

The Northwestern Wildcats will face the Wisconsin Badgers in a Big Ten matchup on Sunday, February 5. The game will air on BTN at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin odds

Spread: Wisconsin -3.5

Over/Under: 125

Moneyline: Wisconsin -155, Northwestern +135

Northwestern (15-7, 6-5 B1G) is in the middle of a crowded pack in the Big Ten. They lost their last two against Michigan and Iowa, and will look to avoid falling to .500 in conference play. They rank 35th in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom, but their offense can’t quite match that production, scoring just 69 points per night. The Wildcats will need this win to get back on track.

Wisconsin (13-8, 5-6 B1G) broke a three-game losing streak with a win over Ohio State in their latest appearance. They’re a similar team to the Wildcats — a tough, shut-down defense that is not matched by their offense. The Badgers allow just 63.1 points a night to opponents, but score just 65 themselves.

The Pick: Under 125

It’s great defense against mediocre offense on both sides of the ball here. This one could really go either way — Northwestern has been a hard team to read this season — but despite the low total, I’ll hit the under on this one.