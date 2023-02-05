Picks, predictions for Stanford vs. Colorado on Sunday, February 5

The Stanford Cardinal will take on the Colorado Buffaloes in a Pac-12 matchup on Sunday. February 5. The game will air on FS1 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Stanford vs. Colorado odds

Spread: Colorado -5

Over/Under: 135

Moneyline: Colorado -215, Stanford +185

The Cardinal (10-12, 4-7 Pac-12) have recovered from their five-game losing streak earlier this season and find themselves coming off their fifth win in a row. While they have struggled on the road, they are coming off a 78-72 win against Utah. Forward Spencer Jones had a 22-point outing with five rebounds and two assists. Guard Michael Jones was electric off the bench with 15 points, connecting on 60% of his three-point attempts.

The Buffaloes (13-11, 5-8 Pac-12) are coming off a home win against Cal. While the game was low scoring, the 13-point victory helped them get off a two-game losing streak. If Colorado is going to spark a winning streak, it will have to play through forward Tristan da Silva. He has led the team in scoring in each of the last four games. da Silva helped take down Cal with 20 points, two rebounds, a steal and two blocks in his last game.

The Pick: Stanford +5

The Cardinal have built quite the momentum heading into this game. They blew out Cal by nearly 30 and picked up impressive wins over Oregon State, Oregon and Utah in their current win streak. They have been getting meaningful minutes from the top of their roster down and stack up well against Colorado. When these teams met earlier this season, Stanford only lost by three so even on the road, I think the Cardinal cover.