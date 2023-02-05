Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, February 5

The NBA has a light six-game slate on Sunday, February 5. Even though there are fewer options, that doesn’t mean that there is a lack of prop bet options. Here are our three best NBA player prop bets for Sunday’s games.

Pascal Siakam under 24.5 points vs. Grizzlies (-115)

Siakam has been one of the best players on the Toronto Raptors this season. Even though the team is having a season to forget, Siakam is excelling. He leads the team averaging 24.8 points and eight rebounds per game. The last time he played the Memphis Grizzlies, he finished with 25 points with 10 rebounds, four assists, a block and two steals. Still, Siakam has finished with fewer than 25 points in five consecutive games.

Domantas Sabonis to finish with a double-double vs. Pelicans (-570)

Sabonis has fit in well with Sacramento. He complements their lineup well and has been effective as a scorer and a rebounder. Sabonis has taken a step forward in his time with the Kings and has logged four straight double-doubles. He has a good matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday and should be able to log another double-double.

Anthony Edwards over 26.5 points vs. Nuggets (-110)

Edwards has a good matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. The Nuggets are coming off a game on Saturday and could end up resting some players. Edwards has scored at least 27 points in three of his last four games. He has played Denver two times already this season. In the first matchup, he ended with 29 points but took a step back in the rematch, only logging 16. Edwards should finish with at least 27 points on Sunday.