NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, February 5

The NBA is back in action on Sunday, February 5. There is a lighter schedule with only 12 teams in action. While this gives you fewer options to choose from, that doesn’t mean there is any less value for your lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup, or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans, $4,900

Jones heads into this game just under the $5k cut-off. He has seen a ton of playing time recently and is coming off a 40-minute game on Saturday. His minutes could come down, but he is a solid role player that will get you stats in a number of categories. While he only had four points on Saturday, he also had four rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings, $3,300

My Kings fandom may be clouding my judgment here. Mitchell is coming off a stinker where he played 22 minutes and only connected on one of his five shots. The part that I am choosing to focus on is the fact that he played 22 minutes and has at least 18 minutes played in three of his last five games. Mitchell does usually come off the bench, but is once again set to start with De’Aaron Fox out with a personal issue.

Chris Boucher, Toronto Raptors, $4,000

Boucher has logged at least 20 minutes in three consecutive games. On Friday, he played 23 minutes and scored 11 points with eight rebounds, three blocks and a steal against the Houston Rockets. He has another good matchup on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Even though he will come off the bench, Boucher brings a ton of upside to your lineup and can be effective in several areas for the Raptors, making him an asset.