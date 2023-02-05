Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Knicks on Sunday

The Philadelphia 76ers (34-17) will look to keep their current form going when they face the New York Knicks (28-26) Sunday evening. The 76ers have won their last two and nine of their last 10, while the Knicks are coming off an overtime loss Saturday to the Clippers.

Joel Embiid is once again listed as questionable for this game with foot soreness but he’s expected to play. Jalen Brunson returned from an illness Saturday but might be limited on the second night of a back-to-back set.

The 76ers are 4-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 225.

76ers vs. Knicks, 6 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers -4

Philadelphia is on a winning run right now and should be able to take advantage of some fatigue on New York’s side tonight. The 76ers have covered the spread in six of their last eight games and are coming off two double-digit victories. The Knicks have had trouble getting going at home this season, and likely won’t be able to keep pace with Philadelphia in this one.

Over/Under: Over 225

The teams have met twice this season, with one meeting going over this total and one going under. Everyone should be suiting up in this game for both teams, which tends to bode well for overs on average totals. The 76ers have gone over the total in four of their last six games, while New York has hit the over in four of their last five.