Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Grizzlies on Sunday

The Toronto Raptors (24-30) will attempt to gain some positive momentum heading into a pivotal week when they face the Memphis Grizzlies (32-20) Sunday. The Raptors are coming off a win over the Rockets Friday which snapped a two-game losing streak. The Grizzlies have dropped their last two games and are 3-7 in their last 10 games.

OG Anunoby remains out for Toronto. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are questionable for Memphis, while Dillon Brooks is serving a one-game suspension and will be out.

The Grizzlies are 2-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 230.

Raptors vs. Grizzlies, 6 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors +2

This line suggests one of Morant and Jackson Jr. will be ruled out, which benefits Toronto. The Raptors are playing with confidence after a win and badly need to show this front office they can salvage something out of this season with the trade deadline looming. The Grizzlies are in a funk right now and are 2-7 ATS in their last nine games. Take Toronto to cover and potentially win outright here.

Over/Under: Under 230

The Raptors rank 10th in points per game over their last five and have gone over the total four times out of five games. The Grizzlies had seven straight games go under the total before their last contest went over. Given some of the injuries for Memphis, this might be a lower scoring game than many expect. With a higher total, the under is the better move.