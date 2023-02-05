Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves on Sunday

We have a Sunday night showdown in the Western Conference this evening as the Denver Nuggets (37-16) hit the road to meet the Minnesota Timberwolves (28-27) at 7 p.m. ET. This is the fist of back-to-back games between the two squads as they’re set to meet again on Tuesday in Denver.

Denver has ripped off three straight victories and spanked Atlanta in a 128-108 blowout win last night. The Nuggets held control from the first quarter onward, shooting just over 50% from the field for the night. Jamal Murray stepped up with 41 points, seven assists, and five rebounds in the win. Nikola Jokic recorded yet another triple-double with 14 points, 18 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Minnesota is coming off a 127-120 loss to Orlando on Friday that was highlighted by a fight that resulted in five players being ejected. Mo Bamba and Austin Rivers traded punches in front of the Magic bench before Jalen Suggs threw Rivers to the ground. As a result, Rivers has been handed a three-game suspension that will begin tonight. As for the game, D’Angelo Russell led Minnesota with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists in the loss. For tonight’s showdown, Rudy Gobert has been listed as questionable with groin soreness.

Minnesota enters the game as a 3.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the total installed at 231. The Nuggets have yet to release their injury report as of this writing but them being an underdog suggests they may rest some of their stars.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets +3.5

Denver is 4-3 against the spread when playing the back end of a back-to-back this season and it’s hard to gauge how the team will perform with no rest. However, I trust the top team in the West Conference to get the job done on the road and keep the momentum rolling. Take the Nuggets to cover.

Over/Under: Over 231

The over has been the play for Denver on the back end of back-to-backs as its cashed in five of seven games. Both teams have averaged over 115 points for the past five games and I expect them to put up similar numbers tonight.