Pick against the spread, over/under for Kings vs. Pelicans on Sunday

Tonight’s NBA schedule will feature the Sacramento Kings (29-22)continuing its seven-game road trip when battling the New Orleans Pelicans (27-27) at 7 p.m. ET.

Sacramento had a two-game win streak snapped on Friday, falling at Indiana in a 107-104 setback. The Kings fell into a hole in the second quarter and spent the rest of the contest trying to play catch up. They cut the deficit to three before being held scoreless in the final two minutes of action. Domantas Sabonis delivered 15 points and 16 rebounds in the loss while Harrison Barnes offered up 23 points. De’Aaron Fox missed the game for personal reasons and will miss tonight’s matchup as well.

New Orleans ended a 10-game losing streak last night, picking up a 131-126 victory over LeBron James and the Lakers. Leading by one late in the contest, the Pelicans found some breathing room when a CJ McCollum three was followed up by a pair of clutch free throws by Brandon Ingram with 2:19 left. The team managed to hold firm the rest of the way to secure their first victory since January 13. Ingram dropped 35 points and five rebounds in the win.

Sacramento enters the game as a 1-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 228.

Kings vs. Pelicans, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pelicans +1

This game is a virtual toss up and I’ll lean with the Pelicans to come away with the win here. New Orleans is 15-11 against the spread following wins this season and after breaking its long losing streak last night, this is a prime opportunity to get some positive momentum going. On top of that, the absence of Fox takes away a dimension from Sacramento’s offense. Take the Pels.

Over/Under: Under 228

Both clubs have averaged under 113 points over their last five contests with the Kings ranking 28th in the league by averaging 109.2 points during that span. We can expect a relatively low-scoring affair tonight and that makes the under a good play in this one.