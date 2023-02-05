NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Busch Light Clash

The 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum will run on Sunday, February 5. This exhibition Cup Series race will set the tempo for the start of the regular season with the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 12. Before we get to the race on Sunday, there will be three separate qualifying sessions. One was held on Saturday, February 4, with the other two running before Sunday’s race.

Saturday’s qualifying established the order of Sunday’s four qualifying heats. Justin Haley, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, and William Byron claimed the pole for each of the four heats.

Sunday’s qualifying will be held in two parts. In the first, there will be four heats consisting of 25 laps per race. Only green laps will count, and the top five fastest drivers will advance to the race Sunday night. The remaining drivers will then be sorted into two last-chance qualifiers consisting of 50 laps apiece. The top three finishers in each will also then advance to the exhibition race. The final spot will in the 27-car starting lineup will be awarded to the driver that finished the highest in the 2022 season standings that had yet to qualify for the race.

Ahead of all the qualifying events of the weekend, Joey Logano and Chase Elliott have the best odds to win the Clash at the Coliseum at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +750. They are followed by Kyle Larson (+800), Christopher Bell (+800) and Kyle Busch (+900) as the drivers with the best odds of taking the checkered flag.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.